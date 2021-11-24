Pakistan Diary: IMF grants $6 billion bailout package for struggling economy

On 22 November, the IMF said that weeks of talks with Pakistan have produced a preliminary agreement to revive a $6 billion economic bailout.





The agreement comes as the South Asian economy suffers from severe inflation due to rising demand, higher world commodity prices and rising commodity prices.





Analysts say the IMF wants Pakistan to further reduce the budget deficit, increase tariffs on electricity and petrol, and curb money laundering and corruption.





Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.



