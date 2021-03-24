Pakistan Diary: India, Pakistan hold talks on Indus water-sharing concerns

After a gap of over two years, the Indus Water commissioners of India and Pakistan met in New Delhi on March 23. The representatives of the two countries will meet again on Wednesday.





Under the Indus water treaty, the commissioners are required to meet once a year to address concerns pertaining to the agreement. The last such dialogue happened in Lahore in August 2018.





The Pakistan delegation is being led by Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah while the Indian delegation is being headed by India's Indus Commissioner PK Saxena with his advisors from the Central Water Commission, Central Electricity Authority and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.





Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.



