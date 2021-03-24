SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: India, Pakistan hold talks on Indus water-sharing concerns

SBS Punjabi

India Pakistan flags

India and Pakistan discuss water sharing Source: Getty Images/Lawrence Manning

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2021 at 3:57pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS

In yet another sign of rapprochement after the LoC ceasefire arrangement, India and Pakistan officials held talks on Indus River water rights on 23 March. The two-day meet, an annual affair, is being held after two years. All this and more in our weekly news segment from Pakistan.

Published 24 March 2021 at 3:57pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS
After a gap of over two years, the Indus Water commissioners of India and Pakistan met in New Delhi on March 23. The representatives of the two countries will meet again on Wednesday. 

Under the Indus water treaty, the commissioners are required to meet once a year to address concerns pertaining to the agreement. The last such dialogue happened in Lahore in August 2018. 

The Pakistan delegation is being led by Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah while the Indian delegation is being headed by India's Indus Commissioner PK Saxena with his advisors from the Central Water Commission, Central Electricity Authority and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

Advertisement
Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack