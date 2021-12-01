Pakistan Diary: Model apologises over her barehead photoshoot at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

On 29 November, a Pakistani clothing brand posted pictures on their Instagram page that were shot at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.





Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other users shared the photos pointing that the model was bareheaded and demanded strict action against those who misbehaved in religious places of the minorities in Pakistan.





Covering one's head in a gurdwara is mandatory and considered a way of showing respect for the revered place.





The Pakistani model has since deleted the pictures from her Instagram and shared an apology on her social media profile, saying that she did not intend to hurt anyone and the pictures were supposed to be a memory of her visit to Kartarpur Sahib.











