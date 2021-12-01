SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Model apologises over her barehead photoshoot at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Row over barehead photoshoot at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara: Pakistani model says 'sorry'

Screengrab from a video tweeted by Ravinder Singh Robin Source: Twitter/rsrobin1

Published 1 December 2021 at 11:10am
A Pakistani model has sparked controversy with her bare head photoshoot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur that has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

On 29 November, a Pakistani clothing brand posted pictures on their Instagram page that were shot at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara. 

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other users shared the photos pointing that the model was bareheaded and demanded strict action against those who misbehaved in religious places of the minorities in Pakistan.

Covering one's head in a gurdwara is mandatory and considered a way of showing respect for the revered place. 

The Pakistani model has since deleted the pictures from her Instagram and shared an apology on her social media profile, saying that she did not intend to hurt anyone and the pictures were supposed to be a memory of her visit to Kartarpur Sahib.



Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.  

