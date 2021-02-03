SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Nation is paying the price for National Reconciliation Ordinan­ces, says PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Source: Getty

Published 4 February 2021 at 9:42am, updated 4 February 2021 at 11:03am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Here is a summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days, as presented by our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi on February 2, 2021.

Prime Min­ister Imran Khan has said the nation is paying the price for two concessional NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) promulgated by former President Gen Pervez Musharraf.

“The difficult economic situation we are facing is because of the two NROs given by Gen Musharraf,” said Prime Minister Khan while receiving phone calls from the public in a one and half hour TV programme 'Your Prime Minister With You', on Monday.

The NRO is a controversial ordinance that was issued by General Musharraf in 2007. It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption.

It was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in December 2009.


Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

