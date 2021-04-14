SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: New infections surge after country struggles to contain third wave of COVID-19

A man buys a face mask on a road, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karachi, Pakistan.

A man buys a face mask on a road, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karachi, Pakistan. Source: AAP Image/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Published 14 April 2021 at 5:00pm, updated 14 April 2021 at 5:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Here is a summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days, as presented by our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi on April 13, 2021.

Pakistan is grappling with a slow vaccine rollout and impatience with lockdown measures as new infections surge in all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Here is the latest data as tweeted by the Ministry for National Health, Pakistan.

For more details, click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

