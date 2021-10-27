SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Not a good time for improving ties with India after World Cup thrashing, says PM Imran Khan

India Pak T20

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, centre, congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan won the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Published 27 October 2021 at 2:06pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised the need for boosting ties with India but said that after his country's recent win in the T20 World Cup, it was "not a good time" to initiate this conversation. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

The prime minister's remarks come a day after Pakistan made history by registering a thumping win over India for the first time in a World Cup match. 

The victory was Pakistan's first in 13 World Cup matches (seven in the 50 over World Cup and six in the Twenty20 World Cup) dating back to 1992 in Australia.

Addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh on 25 October, Mr Khan said that the two countries had only one bone of contention — the 'Kashmir issue', and urged for resolving it like "civilised" neighbours.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi. 

