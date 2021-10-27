Pakistan Diary: Not a good time for improving ties with India after World Cup thrashing, says PM Imran Khan

The prime minister's remarks come a day after Pakistan made history by registering a thumping win over India for the first time in a World Cup match.





The victory was Pakistan's first in 13 World Cup matches (seven in the 50 over World Cup and six in the Twenty20 World Cup) dating back to 1992 in Australia.





Addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh on 25 October, Mr Khan said that the two countries had only one bone of contention — the 'Kashmir issue', and urged for resolving it like "civilised" neighbours.





