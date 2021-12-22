Pakistan Diary: OIC nations pledge funds to prevent economic collapse in Afghanistan

On Sunday, a special session of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Islamabad, Pakistan, to create a humanitarian trust for Afghanistan as the country faces a harsh winter where millions might starve.





While inaugurating the OIC summit, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that unless the international community takes urgent action, the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan could become the world's biggest man-made crisis.





"The U.S. must end sanctions against Kabul and unfreeze financial assets to facilitate humanitarian assistance to Afghans," he said.





Since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan's banks have remained mostly closed.





"Chaos would benefit transnational terrorist groups linked to the Islamic State, as well as lead to more refugees heading to Pakistan, where 3 million people are already living," Mr Khan said.





Pakistan created an "Afghanistan Relief Fund" to receive donations to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation.





