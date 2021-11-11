SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Opposition slams Imran Khan's welfare package, calls it 'pack of lies'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran KhanBattend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, 16/09/2021 Photo by Salampix/ABACAPRESS.COM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a high-level meeting to discuss rising inflation in the country. (File photo) Source: ABACA

Published 11 November 2021 at 4:31pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Opposition leaders have questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's Rs 120 billion ($708 million) relief package aimed at mitigating the hardships of the inflation-hit public. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation to announce a package to reduce the inflationary pressures and support poor households.

Under the subsidy programme, eligible families will be able to purchase everyday items like ghee, wheat flour and pulses at 30 per cent discounts for the next six months.

Announcing the scheme, Mr Khan said the package would be "the biggest welfare programme in Pakistan's history", which he said would take the country towards transitioning into a welfare state.

However, the plan was dismissed by the country's two main opposition parties - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), who lashed out at the government's economic policies.

Slamming the package, Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan's Opposition in the National Assembly, called it a "pack of lies." He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government's so-called relief package is a sham like its "promises and budget."


Click on the player above to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

