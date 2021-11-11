Pakistan Diary: Opposition slams Imran Khan's welfare package, calls it 'pack of lies'

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation to announce a package to reduce the inflationary pressures and support poor households.





Under the subsidy programme, eligible families will be able to purchase everyday items like ghee, wheat flour and pulses at 30 per cent discounts for the next six months.





Announcing the scheme, Mr Khan said the package would be "the biggest welfare programme in Pakistan's history", which he said would take the country towards transitioning into a welfare state.





However, the plan was dismissed by the country's two main opposition parties - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), who lashed out at the government's economic policies.





Slamming the package, Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan's Opposition in the National Assembly, called it a "pack of lies." He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government's so-called relief package is a sham like its "promises and budget."







