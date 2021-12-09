SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan keen to reform sports structure, make more grounds for youth

SBS Punjabi

Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' in Islamabad on 6 December 2021. Source: Twitter/PTIofficial

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2021 at 3:46pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In a bid to reform the country's sports structure, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government is making more grounds for youth to make Pakistan a great sporting nation. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

Published 9 December 2021 at 3:46pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Mr Khan took to Twitter to laud the presence of youth in large numbers at the inaugural ceremony of the country's biggest sports programme in Islamabad on 6 December.

"We are reforming our sports structure and making more sports grounds so we can make Pakistan a great sporting nation," he tweeted after the opening of the 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex in the nation's capital. 

Advertisement
The premier said this would be the most significant sports programme in the country's history that would eventually encourage the active participation of the youth in healthy physical activities.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack