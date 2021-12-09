Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan keen to reform sports structure, make more grounds for youth

Mr Khan took to Twitter to laud the presence of youth in large numbers at the inaugural ceremony of the country's biggest sports programme in Islamabad on 6 December.





"We are reforming our sports structure and making more sports grounds so we can make Pakistan a great sporting nation," he tweeted after the opening of the 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex in the nation's capital.





The premier said this would be the most significant sports programme in the country's history that would eventually encourage the active participation of the youth in healthy physical activities.





