Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan pledges to probe 700 people named in Pandora Papers

The list of several Pakistani ministers, military officials, businessmen as well as owners of the top media outlets was unveiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on 3 October.





PM Khan has welcomed the finding of this global investigation that is named Pandora Papers.





“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial "havens". The UN SG's Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens”, he said on Twitter.





