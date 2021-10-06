SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan pledges to probe 700 people named in Pandora Papers

Pandora Papers

Pandora Papers Source: AAP Image/Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Published 6 October 2021 at 2:02pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to investigate over 700 high-profile Pakistani citizens named in the global media investigation on hidden global wealth dubbed the Pandora Papers. All this and more in our news bulletin from Pakistan.

The list of several Pakistani ministers, military officials, businessmen as well as owners of the top media outlets was unveiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on 3 October.

PM Khan has welcomed the finding of this global investigation that is named Pandora Papers.

“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial "havens". The UN SG's Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens”, he said on Twitter.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

