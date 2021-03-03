Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan says onus of creating 'enabling environment' on India after ceasefire agreement

In a historic joint statement, India and Pakistan have agreed to stop firing along their long the Line of Control (LoC) and international border in Jammu and Kashmir.





The two sides announced the ceasefire after a discussion between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, where they reviewed the situation along the LoC.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India but said, "the onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress in bilateral relations rests with India."





