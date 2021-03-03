SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan says onus of creating 'enabling environment' on India after ceasefire agreement

SBS Punjabi

India Pakistan border

Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol near the India-Pakistan international border area Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2021 at 1:04pm, updated 3 March 2021 at 1:11pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Mahli
Source: SBS

In our weekly news report from Pakistan’s Punjab province, a new truce at the LOC (Line of Control) is expected to avoid problems that have disrupted the past attempts of peace between the two neighbouring countries.

Published 3 March 2021 at 1:04pm, updated 3 March 2021 at 1:11pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Mahli
Source: SBS
In a historic joint statement, India and Pakistan have agreed to stop firing along their long the Line of Control (LoC) and international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two sides announced the ceasefire after a discussion between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, where they reviewed the situation along the LoC.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India but said, "the onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress in bilateral relations rests with India."

Advertisement
Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack