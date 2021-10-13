Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan urges international community to engage with Taliban

In an interview with the media outlet 'Middle East Eye', PM Khan said the situation in Afghanistan is worrying and needs attention from the international community.





"It would become a fertile ground for terrorists like ISIS, which is a worry for all countries in the region," he said.





PM Khan has faced intense criticism for throwing his support for the newly formed Afghan regime and his controversial comments about the Pashtun community.





On 11 October, Mohsin Dawar, a member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, submitted a resolution in Pakistan's National Assembly demanding an apology from Mr Khan for equating Pashtuns with the Taliban.





