Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan urges international community to engage with Taliban

IMF Bailout for Pakistan Imran Khan Promise

Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan. Source: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

Published 13 October 2021 at 3:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged world leaders to engage with the Taliban to avoid Afghanistan becoming a terror spot for organisations like ISIS (Islamic State for Iraq and Syria). Tune into this week's news bulletin from Pakistan for all this and more.

In an interview with the media outlet 'Middle East Eye', PM Khan said the situation in Afghanistan is worrying and needs attention from the international community.

"It would become a fertile ground for terrorists like ISIS, which is a worry for all countries in the region," he said.

PM Khan has faced intense criticism for throwing his support for the newly formed Afghan regime and his controversial comments about the Pashtun community.

On 11 October, Mohsin Dawar, a member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, submitted a resolution in Pakistan's National Assembly demanding an apology from Mr Khan for equating Pashtuns with the Taliban.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

