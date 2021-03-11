Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan wins Parliament’s vote of confidence amid opposition protest

Mr Khan has won a vote of confidence following a surprise electoral defeat on a Senate seat earlier this week, in a session marked by the opposition boycott.





The special session was called after the prime minister volunteered to seek the parliamentary trust after the government’s finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was unexpectedly defeated by an opposition candidate in last week’s crucial voting for the Senate.





Other stories in this report include:





Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed warned that terrorists are resurging in Pakistan.

Pakistan announced a raft of new measures to contain the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

