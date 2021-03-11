SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan wins Parliament’s vote of confidence amid opposition protest

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.

Published 11 March 2021 at 12:35pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan secured 178 votes, against the 172 required to win confidence that he sought from the lower house of parliament earlier this week. This and more in our weekly news segment from Pakistan.

Mr Khan has won a vote of confidence following a surprise electoral defeat on a Senate seat earlier this week, in a session marked by the opposition boycott.

The special session was called after the prime minister volunteered to seek the parliamentary trust after the government’s finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was unexpectedly defeated by an opposition candidate in last week’s crucial voting for the Senate.

Other stories in this report include:

  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed warned that terrorists are resurging in Pakistan.
  • Pakistan announced a raft of new measures to contain the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.
