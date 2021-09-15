Pakistan Diary: President Arif Alvi calls on international community to provide aid to people of Afghanistan

Dr Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that there was no military solution to the Afghan war, and after 20 years, the result is before everyone.





"We have played an important role for peace in Afghanistan and want this new government to unite the Afghan people [...] they should ensure the Afghan land is not a threat to any neighbouring country," he said during the joint session on Monday.





"Peace in Afghanistan will indeed be very beneficial for the region," he added.





Advertisement

Dr Alvi also Phighlighted the PTI-led government's three-year report card, with the Opposition boycotting the session in protest.





Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









