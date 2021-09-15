SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: President Arif Alvi calls on international community to provide aid to people of Afghanistan

Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi, being welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly before Joint Session of the Parliament. Source: Twitter

Published 15 September 2021 at 11:20am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In a joint session of the parliament on 13 September, President Alvi said the global community should start providing aid to the Afghans and not leave them alone in these times of despair as it would give birth to a humanitarian crisis. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

Dr Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that there was no military solution to the Afghan war, and after 20 years, the result is before everyone.

"We have played an important role for peace in Afghanistan and want this new government to unite the Afghan people [...] they should ensure the Afghan land is not a threat to any neighbouring country," he said during the joint session on Monday.

"Peace in Afghanistan will indeed be very beneficial for the region," he added. 

Dr Alvi also Phighlighted the PTI-led government's three-year report card, with the Opposition boycotting the session in protest. 

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

