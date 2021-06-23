Pakistan Diary: Prime Minister Imran Khan says no to US military bases

Pakistan has ruled out the possibility of allowing the US to operate a military base or conduct drone operations inside neighbouring Afghanistan from its soil.





“There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not”, PM Imran Khan said in an interview with Washington Post.





Advertisement

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



