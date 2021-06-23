SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Prime Minister Imran Khan says no to US military bases

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Published 23 June 2021 at 12:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Prime Minister Imran Khan says that his country is ready to partner with the United States in peace efforts in Afghanistan, but it will not host American bases on its soil for any counterterrorism operations. All this and more in our news bulletin from Pakistan.

Pakistan has ruled out the possibility of allowing the US to operate a military base or conduct drone operations inside neighbouring Afghanistan from its soil. 

“There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not”, PM Imran Khan said in an interview with Washington Post.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

