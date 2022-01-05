SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Punjab government develops mobile app for the welfare of transgenders

SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Punjabi Report

Transgenders in Lahore traffic Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2022 at 1:56pm, updated 5 January 2022 at 2:54pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS

Through the support of NGOs working for the rights of Eunuchs, the Punjab Human Rights Department has introduced a mobile phone application for the registration of complaints of violence against the transgender community.

Published 5 January 2022 at 1:56pm, updated 5 January 2022 at 2:54pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS
In the past few years, many rights were given to the Eunuchs, such as identity cards, reserved seats in education, voting, and property inheritance.

But due to a lack of awareness, these rights and laws are not implemented.

The new app developed by the Pakistani government with the support of NGO's working for the human rights of enuchs will allow people to report violence against transgender people with the hope that it will reduce the oppression of this marginalized group.

Advertisement
Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack