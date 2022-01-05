Pakistan Diary: Punjab government develops mobile app for the welfare of transgenders

In the past few years, many rights were given to the Eunuchs, such as identity cards, reserved seats in education, voting, and property inheritance.





But due to a lack of awareness, these rights and laws are not implemented.





The new app developed by the Pakistani government with the support of NGO's working for the human rights of enuchs will allow people to report violence against transgender people with the hope that it will reduce the oppression of this marginalized group.





Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.



