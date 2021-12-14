SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Punjab government to launch an air ambulance service

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Source: Facebook/Usman Buzdar

Published 15 December 2021 at 10:57am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on 13 December announced the launch of an air ambulance service. He claimed that the state would be the first province to start the service. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

According to media reports, Mr Buzdar confirmed that a sum of Rs 1.16 billion has been allocated for this project in the Annual Development Programme for 2021-22, stating that the government is taking practical steps to ensure the early launch of the project.

Ensuring that the service would allow swift access to remote and challenging areas of Punjab during any untoward situation, Mr Buzdar said that it would also provide the fastest rescue facility to the patients in need.

He confirmed to initiate the project during the current fiscal year saying, "Punjab will get the pride to start South Asia's first rescue air ambulance."

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

