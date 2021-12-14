Pakistan Diary: Punjab government to launch an air ambulance service

According to media reports, Mr Buzdar confirmed that a sum of Rs 1.16 billion has been allocated for this project in the Annual Development Programme for 2021-22, stating that the government is taking practical steps to ensure the early launch of the project.





Ensuring that the service would allow swift access to remote and challenging areas of Punjab during any untoward situation, Mr Buzdar said that it would also provide the fastest rescue facility to the patients in need.





He confirmed to initiate the project during the current fiscal year saying, "Punjab will get the pride to start South Asia's first rescue air ambulance."





