Pakistan Diary: Punjab tightens restrictions after surge in COVID cases

Under the new restrictions that will continue till April 11, bans have been placed on mass transit, wedding ceremonies, indoor and outdoor gatherings and other recreational activities.





Click on the audio icon above to listen to the summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days, as presented by our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi on 30 March, 2021.





