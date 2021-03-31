SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Punjab tightens restrictions after surge in COVID cases

Covid cases pakistan on the rise

A health official takes blood sample of a man as others wait for their turn at a drive-through screening and testing facility for COVID-19. Source: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

Published 31 March 2021 at 11:35am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Pakistan’s Punjab government has decided to enforce lockdown in Lahore and other major cities from April 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new restrictions that will continue till April 11, bans have been placed on mass transit, wedding ceremonies, indoor and outdoor gatherings and other recreational activities.

Click on the audio icon above to listen to the summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days, as presented by our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi on 30 March, 2021.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


