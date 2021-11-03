Pakistan Diary: Saudi government pledges $3 bn aid to support economy

Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide $3 billion in assistance to Pakistan, giving relief to the South Asian nation at a time when its foreign exchange reserves are dwindling fast.





The Saudi Fund for Development said that an official directive was also issued to supply $1.2 billion to finance Pakistan's oil products trade during the year.





Prime Minister Khan thanked Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for the generous aid at a time when the country's economy was facing difficulties.





The relief is expected to help Pakistan convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about its financing plan.





