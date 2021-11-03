SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Saudi government pledges $3 bn aid to support economy

Bin Salman and Khan

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, listens to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Islamabad.(File photo) (AP) Source: Press Information Department

Published 3 November 2021 at 5:38pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
With the Saudi Arabia government agreeing to revive financial aid to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked its ally for stepping up for Islamabad in its difficult times. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide $3 billion in assistance to Pakistan, giving relief to the South Asian nation at a time when its foreign exchange reserves are dwindling fast.

The Saudi Fund for Development said that an official directive was also issued to supply $1.2 billion to finance Pakistan's oil products trade during the year.

Prime Minister Khan thanked Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for the generous aid at a time when the country's economy was facing difficulties.

The relief is expected to help Pakistan convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about its financing plan.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


