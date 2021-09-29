SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Two health officials suspended for issuing 'fake' COVID vaccine certificate under Nawaz Sharif's name

(FILE) - Nawaz Sharif (C), former Prime Minister of Pakistan, attends the funeral of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, in Lahore, Pakistan, 14 September 2018 (reissued 24 December 2018) (AAP)

File image of Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Source: AAP

Published 29 September 2021 at 12:20pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
The Punjab Health Department has suspended two officials after a 'fake' coronavirus vaccine certificate was issued under the name of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a government hospital in Lahore. Tune into this week's news bulletin from Pakistan for all this and more.

Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has been undergoing medical treatment in London, UK since November 2019.

But according to the government's vaccination portal, he was inoculated with the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine on 22 September.

It is reported that the "fake entry" was made in the National Immunisation Management System at the Kot Khawaja Saeed Government Hospital in Lahore.

The Punjab government has suspended two health officials after a probe found them responsible for the entry.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

