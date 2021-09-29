Pakistan Diary: Two health officials suspended for issuing 'fake' COVID vaccine certificate under Nawaz Sharif's name

Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has been undergoing medical treatment in London, UK since November 2019.





But according to the government's vaccination portal, he was inoculated with the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine on 22 September.





It is reported that the "fake entry" was made in the National Immunisation Management System at the Kot Khawaja Saeed Government Hospital in Lahore.





The Punjab government has suspended two health officials after a probe found them responsible for the entry.





Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.



