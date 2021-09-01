Pakistan Diary: US troops’ stay is temporary, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

The evacuations were triggered after the US ended its military mission in Afghanistan a day before the stipulated August 31 deadline.





Talking to Dawn, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that US troops have only been issued short-term transit visas.





"Foreigners coming to Pakistan after evacuation from Afghanistan have been issued transit visas ranging from 21 to 30 days," he said.





