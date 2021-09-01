SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: US troops’ stay is temporary, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

SBS Punjabi

US Marines provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

US Marines provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2021 at 1:49pm, updated 1 September 2021 at 1:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has ruled out a long-term presence of the US troops who came from Afghanistan. His response came after pictures of the troops at Islamabad airport were circulated on social media. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

Published 1 September 2021 at 1:49pm, updated 1 September 2021 at 1:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
The evacuations were triggered after the US ended its military mission in Afghanistan a day before the stipulated August 31 deadline.

Talking to Dawn, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that US troops have only been issued short-term transit visas.

"Foreigners coming to Pakistan after evacuation from Afghanistan have been issued transit visas ranging from 21 to 30 days," he said.

Advertisement
Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack