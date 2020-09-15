Pakistan Punjab Diary: ‘Hang or chemically castrate rapists,’ says PM Imran Khan after motorway gangrape

Reacting strongly to the rape of a mother of two in the dead of night on September 13 on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in an interview that rapists must be hanged in public or chemically-castrated so that they become incapable of violating women again.





It is reported that work has begun on the legislative framework for creating a law to this effect in Pakistan.





A Lahore court has awarded death penalty in a case involving sexual assault of children followed by murder. Based on DNA tests, the convict has been found guilty of assaulting several children and later killing them over the past years.





The convict has also been slapped a fine of 6.4 million Pakistani rupees and a two-year jail term.





The Pakistan Foreign Office has taken up with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a matter concerning the mysterious deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where they had been living after fleeing from Pakistan.





The deceased are said to be members of a family who had been seeking asylum in India.





It has been reported that the cause of their death was first said to be poisoning by the insecticide applied in the farms where their bodies were found, and later, a family feud.





The lone survivor of the family, Shrimati Mukhi, has reportedly implicated India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing, in the murder of the 11 Pakistani Hindus.





Under the federal government’s approval, schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan have reopened today after they had been ordered shut because of the coronavirus restrictions.





The Punjab government’s education department has, for now, restricted schools to only have Class 9 and 10 students in classrooms. Their syllabus has been cut by 40 per cent and classes will be conducted only thrice a week.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this podcast in Punjabi.



