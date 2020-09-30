Pakistan Punjab Diary: Shehbaz Sharif arrested and remanded in custody

Shehbaz Sharif, the current president of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and also the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with a money laundering case.





He reportedly represented himself in court yesterday and was remanded into custody for two weeks.

To hear more about this and other stories making the news in Lehnda Punjab (West Punjab in Pakistan), click on the audio player above.





