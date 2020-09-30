Pakistan Punjab Diary: Shehbaz Sharif arrested and remanded in custody

Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif appears in court after being arrested

Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif appears in court after being arrested Source: Twitter

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the Opposition in Pakistan, and former Chief Minister of Punjab has been arrested and remanded into custody for 14 days.

Shehbaz Sharif, the current president of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and also the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with a money laundering case.

He reportedly represented himself in court yesterday and was remanded into custody for two weeks.
To hear more about this and other stories making the news in Lehnda Punjab (West Punjab in Pakistan), click on the audio player above.

