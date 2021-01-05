Pakistan Punjab Report: At Bahwalpur rally, Maryam Nawaz says Punjab will 'reclaim its rights'

Mumbai terror attack-accused and Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested by the Counterterrorism Department of the Government of Punjab. He was on bail since 2015.





Pakistan's federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood announced on January 4 that educational institutes will be reopened in a phased manner across the country from January 14. They were forced shut due to the COVID-19 public health restrictions.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





