Pakistan Punjab Report: At Bahwalpur rally, Maryam Nawaz says Punjab will 'reclaim its rights'

Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League - N leader Maryam Nawaz is leading a movement that seeks the resignation of prime minister Imran Khan. Source: AP/Anjum Naveed

Published 5 January 2021 at 7:47pm, updated 6 January 2021 at 11:26am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

At Bahawalpur, the latest pitstop of the ongoing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies across Pakistan, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz warned the Imran Khan-led government in Islamabad that their days in power are numbered. Tune into the podcast for this and more.

Mumbai terror attack-accused and Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested by the Counterterrorism Department of the Government of Punjab. He was on bail since 2015.

Pakistan's federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood announced on January 4 that educational institutes will be reopened in a phased manner across the country from January 14. They were forced shut due to the COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

