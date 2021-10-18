SBS Punjabi

Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: 'Dukhan Dee Dupehar' by Rafiq Kashmiri

Poetry

Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review Source: AAP

Published 18 October 2021 at 1:47pm, updated 1 August 2022 at 9:23am
By Masood Mallhi
In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews a collection of poems by one of the luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry, Rafiq Kashmiri, from his book 'Dukhan Dee Dupehar'. Click on the audio player to listen to this review in Punjabi.

