Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: 'Laikh' by Hafeez Taib

Punjabi poetry book review Source: Unsplash

Published 2 November 2021 at 2:54pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews a collection of poems by one of the luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry, Hafeez Taib, from his book 'Laikh'.

Click on the player above to listen to this review in Punjabi.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.