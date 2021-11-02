SBS Punjabi

Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: 'Laikh' by Hafeez Taib

Published 2 November 2021 at 2:54pm
By Masood Mallhi
In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews a collection of poems by one of the luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry, Hafeez Taib, from his book 'Laikh'.

Click on the player above to listen to this review in Punjabi.

