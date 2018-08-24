Pakistan’s Mr Funny Bones: Aman Ullah Khan

On the occasion of Eid al Adha (or Bakra Eid), SBS Punjabi brings you a generous helping of comedy dished out by one of the most popular comedians of Pakistan, Aman Ullah Khan.





While he emphasises the role comedy can play in improving bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, he also rues the failing health of theatre in his home country.





He attributes this partly to the lack of government support for theatre, but mostly to the trend of vulgar comedy on Pakistan’s stages.





Listen to this interview in Punjabi.



