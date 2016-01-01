SBS Punjabi

Panamax, Mylanta and other basic medicines delisted from PBS in Australia

SBS Punjabi

A Man taking his medication on time

A Man taking his medication on time Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2016 at 8:26pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 10:45pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

From January the 1st, 2016, paracetamol, antacids, aspirin and some other basic medicines will no longer be subsidised by the federal government.

Published 1 January 2016 at 8:26pm, updated 1 January 2016 at 10:45pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Health Minister Sussan Ley says the move will remove 17 types of prescription drugs from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

 

They will, instead, be available over-the-counter. Some drugs affected by the change include paracetamol tablets such as Panadol Osteo and Panamax, antacids such as Mylanta, skin-allergy creams and constipation medications.

 

 

The decision follows advice from the independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, with an expected saving of half a billion dollars of taxpayers funds, over five years.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma