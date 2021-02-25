Pandemic recovery plans on global agenda as vaccination plans proceed

World leaders and celebrities such as Hugh Jackman and Billie Eilish have participated in a virtual panel to discuss plans for recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.





The panel was hosted by the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen and United Nations health agency the World Health Organisation.





Global Citizen is imploring world leaders to prioritise what they're calling "building back better" from the coronavirus pandemic.





Speaking at the virtual panel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's vital to have a proper plan of action in place.





"Vaccines must reach all corners of the planet as soon as possible. In fact, Europe is the continent that exports the most vaccines to the rest of the world. We try hard to 'walk the talk', but everybody needs to chip in, and it is not only about vaccination. The crisis is bigger than that."





