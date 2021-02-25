SBS Punjabi

Pandemic recovery plans on global agenda as vaccination plans proceed

SBS Punjabi

Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a global conference on post-pandemic recovery

Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a global conference on post-pandemic recovery Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2021 at 11:39am, updated 25 February 2021 at 11:43am
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

World leaders and artists have spoken in a virtual panel to discuss an international campaign to end COVID-19 and boost global recovery efforts. The panel was co-hosted by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

Published 25 February 2021 at 11:39am, updated 25 February 2021 at 11:43am
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
World leaders and celebrities such as Hugh Jackman and Billie Eilish have participated in a virtual panel to discuss plans for recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel was hosted by the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen and United Nations health agency the World Health Organisation.

Global Citizen is imploring world leaders to prioritise what they're calling "building back better" from the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Speaking at the virtual panel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's vital to have a proper plan of action in place.

"Vaccines must reach all corners of the planet as soon as possible. In fact, Europe is the continent that exports the most vaccines to the rest of the world. We try hard to 'walk the talk', but everybody needs to chip in, and it is not only about vaccination. The crisis is bigger than that."

To hear the podcast in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above. 

Please bookmark 
SBS Punjabi
's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app. 

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Twitter


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack