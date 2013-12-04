SBS Punjabi

Parwinder Kaur dies a day after suffering burns to her body

Parminder Kaur (aged 32)

Published 4 December 2013 at 10:40pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 11:02am
By Preetinder Grewal
Here is our conversation with Sydney based Balwinder Dhaliwal who is having a close eye on the circumstances that lead to the mysterious death of Sydney based Parwinder Kaur.

Parwinder died yesterday a day after suffering burns to her body at her residential property at Greensborough Ave, Rouse Hill. Police are investigating the circumstances of how she got the full thickness burns to her body, from her chin to her feet. Preetinder Grewal has more as this story unfolds….

