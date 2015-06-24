SBS Punjabi

Passionate Harnav talks about careers in Photography

Harnav

Harnav

Published 24 June 2015 at 7:46pm, updated 23 March 2017 at 8:25pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Harnav Bir Singh is a passionate photographer who has impressed one and all with his creative work in a very short span of time.

Harnav is known for his exclusive wedding photography that has set news trends in Punjabi weddings. In this interview with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal he provides some valuable tips to the young minds who wish to have a career in photography.  

Harnav does creative-storytelling portraiture which commercially finds application in fashion Industry, lifestyle and high-end weddings.

Harnav is known for his exclusive wedding photography that has set smiles on thousands of newly wed couples. Here is a glimpse of some of his exclusive photo shots…
Harnav Wedding Photography
Source: Harnav


Harnav Bir Singh Photography
Source: Harnav Bir Singh


 

 

 

 

Harnav Bir Singh Photography
Source: Harnav Bir Singh


 

 

Song Videography by Harnav Bir Singh





Harnav Bir Singh Photography
Source: Harnav Bir Singh


Harnav Bir Singh Photography
Source: Harnav Bir Singh


