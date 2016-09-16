People die waiting for Australian visas: FECCA

Proposal to overhaul migrants visa schemes in Australia Source: SBS

Published 16 September 2016 at 6:36pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Whilst the Productivity Commission has recommended overhaul of the family-reunion and skilled-migrant streams, Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia (FECCA) chairman Joe Caputo says, "The waiting lists for those visas are obnoxiously long, that often people die waiting for their visas."

Mr Caputo believes that the existing conditions can be improved to achieve better outcomes, rather than overhauling the system completely.

 

It must be noted however, that the Productivity Commission has also espoused the view that Australia's migration policy should not be dictated by fiscal considerations alone. Community groups and service providers are supporting this, saying more services should be made available to new migrants.

 

Meanwhile, Assistant social-services and multicultural-affairs minister Zed Seselja says the Government will listen to the affected communities in considering the commission's advice - and people must remember, this is advie only, not government policy.

 

Manpreet has this report

 

 

 





