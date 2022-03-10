SBS Punjabi

Persistent gender pay gap prompts call for businesses to publish pay equity policy, data

Wage Inequality

Two piggybanks, male and female with the male in the foreground symbolising a gap in wages for men and women. Source: iStockphoto

Published 10 March 2022 at 2:44pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 3:08pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
One of Australia's largest superannuation funds is calling on organisations to develop and publish their gender pay equity policy, after research showed many workplaces do not have such policies in place.

There has only been marginal improvement of the national gender pay gap in the past four decades. The Workplace Gender Equality Agency says the gap of 22.8 per cent means women typically earn about $25,000 a year less than men.

Over the last seven years, Australia has fallen from 14th to 70th on women’s economic participation in the World Economic Forum’s global gender gap index, despite ranking first on women’s education.

The first female CEO of Super Aware, Deanne Stewart says she is acutely aware of the need to address Australia's gender pay gap.

"Look, it's so important because ultimately the gender pay gap has a significant impact on the financial security of women. But that is not just for today, but that has a knock-on impact for their future. There is not only the gender pay gap but that then translates into a superannuation gap, which then means that the gap as women look to retire, they retire with up to 50 per cent less than their male counterparts."

Every sector had a pay gap in favour of men, with the Workplace Gender Equality Agency finding women were hardest hit during the pandemic as about 60 per cent of frontline workers - like teachers, nurses, shop assistants - are women.

