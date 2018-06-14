Perth student goes back to India to spend his final days with family

Until about six months ago, Perth student Premjot Sandhu was very fit and healthy. Then he suddenly fell ill and received his diagnosis. He had cancer.





His friends in Perth vowed to leave no stone unturned in providing him with the best medical care.





A request to raise funds for his treatment was made on social media and the community responded generously, raising approximately $170,000 within just 24 hours. With his private health insurance covering most of the costs, Mr Sandhu's friends stood by him to cover other expenses.





Once had sporty build Source: Jagjeet





The young man's mother, sister and some other relatives travelled from India to be with him. After chemotherapy and blood transfusions at a Perth hospital, he seemed to have begun making a recovery. But any hope of him getting better were dashed soon afterwards.





His friend Jagjeet told SBS Punjabi: "The doctors conducted a biopsy test on him in early June to decide whether the bone marrow treatment should be administered to Premjot".





"However, the results of the biopsy showed that infection in [his] blood was quite high (60 percent against an acceptable maximum of 5 percent)".





The doctors told Mr Sandhu, his family and friends that he may have a maximum of three months to live and he should go back to India to spend his remaining time with family.





After speaking with his family, he made the decision to go home.





Leaving for India Source: Jagjeet





"Even though Australian medical system is unable to provide further treatment to Premjot, some hospitals in India have agreed to treat him as a last chance to him," Jagjeet said.





Not wanting to waste time, the young student's friends booked him business-class tickets to India as soon as he was feeling well enough to travel.





"Even though Premjot has very little hope of surviving but he is in high spirits," Jagjeet said.





Farewell by friends in Perth Source: Jagjeet





"The community has always stood by Premjot over the last five-six months of his treatment here in Perth. We- his friends have a duty to provide details of expenses incurred on Premjot during this time and the leftover balance would also be transferred over to Premjot soon for his treatment in India."









