SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi was there to mingle with the devotees, to watch the proceedings and to bring live reports for our listeners.





Source: SBS Punjabi





Here is a report about Day 2 of the celebrations, when various pilgrims spoke to SBS Punjabi about the arrangements made by the government of Pakistan, and about the welcome they've received from the local residents.





Source: SBS Punjabi











For more photos, click here:





https://www.facebook.com/SBSPunjabi/posts/1414524211905890