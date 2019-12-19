Pingalwara: An oasis of compassion and selfless service

The Pingalwara was the outcome of the single-minded dedication of Bhagat Puran Singh, who literally dedicated his whole life to selfless service to the poor and the needy.





Since its inception in the 1950s, the institution has come a long way, adding new features and facilities in the service of humanity.





It has also taken lead in the environmental protection - a cause close to Bhagat Puran Singh’s heart; and providing free education to the poor and needy children.





Dr Inderjit Kaur, who is the president of the Institute since 1992, feels proud to be associated with the Pingalwara. Dr Inderjit Kaur at SBS Studios, Melbourne. Source: Supplied





Dr Kaur (77) told SBS Punjabi that after the demise of her father in 1975, Bhagat Puran Singh ji took her as his daughter. In 1986, he nominated her as his successor.





“Bhagat ji believed that the collective efforts of the society are capable of achieving anything and these cannot be matched by that of a government or an individual,” she said.





Dr Kaur explains that the philosophy of the Pingalwara is to serve humanity.

“We’re serving the cause that was started by Bhagat ji. This gives us inner satisfaction as we see people being cared for, cured and reunited with their families after staying at our institute,” she said.





“The efforts, which the whole staff and management of the society and persons associated it, put in have resulted in the involvement of more and more philanthropists with the institution.”





Dr Kaur’s concern for the disable and mentally challenged motivated her to establish a school for special education, a school for hearing impaired; and prosthetic and physiotherapy centres for the patients in Pingalwara. In 1986, Bhagat Puran Singh ji nominated Dr Inderjit Kaur as his successor. Source: Supplied





She says every year over 200 patients return to their families after getting free treatment at the Pingalwara and its associated facilities.





“We have extended the facilities and added state-of-the-art infrastructure for the benefit of its inhabitants by opening schools for children with special needs,” she said.





Dr Kaur said that the institute is currently providing shelter, medical facilities and care to over 1800 residents.

“It all happens with Sangat’s support. They are very generous with their donations. The cost to run these operation comes out to be approximately $14,000 on a daily basis,” she added. In 2008, she was awarded Padam Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India. Source: Supplied





Dr Kaur has received numerous honours and awards in India and overseas for her contribution to charities and social causes.











