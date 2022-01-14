PM Modi security lapse: Supreme Court ex-judge Indu Malhotra to head probe panel

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the committee will also include the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana Court, the Director-General of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) or an Inspection General level officer nominated by him, and ADGP (Security) of Punjab Police.





According to the direction, the committee will look into who is responsible for the security breach and suggest what safeguards are necessary for the security of the PM and Constitutional functionaries.





Click on the player above to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









