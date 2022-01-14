SBS Punjabi

PM Modi security lapse: Supreme Court ex-judge Indu Malhotra to head probe panel

The Supreme Court of India reopens 186 cases pertaining to Sikh pogroms of 1984

The Supreme Court of India. Source: File image

Published 14 January 2022 at 1:15pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
The Supreme Court-appointed a five-member committee headed by justice Indu Malhotra to probe the “major breach” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security while he was on his way to address an election rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur city. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the committee will also include the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana Court, the Director-General of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) or an Inspection General level officer nominated by him, and ADGP (Security) of Punjab Police.

According to the direction, the committee will look into who is responsible for the security breach and suggest what safeguards are necessary for the security of the PM and Constitutional functionaries.

Click on the player above to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

