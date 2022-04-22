SBS Punjabi

Polls reveal potential for hung parliament

SBS Punjabi

Scott Morrison at a Liberal rally in Perth

Scott Morrison at a Liberal rally in Perth Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2022 at 11:56am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Controversy is following the Warringah candidate for a second week, as the government and opposition face the prospect of negotiations with Independents and the polls show an election could end with a hung parliament.

Published 22 April 2022 at 11:56am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
In Western Australian, there are three seats the party could lose in the state, including Hasluck, currently held by Liberal Indigenous Affairs minister Ken Wyatt.

Labor sees the seat as a path to victory, but with the latest polls showing the parties neck and neck, and primary votes low, both leaders could be forced to the negotiating table to form a minority government.

It's a prospect both leaders are rejecting, including Scott Morrison in Perth.

Advertisement
"Yeah I won't be doing any deals with independents. If we had three years of an unstable and uncertain Parliament with all sorts of deals being done on this day and that day. That's not the stable and certain leadership that this country needs." 

Despite these protests, the likelihood of that outcome is increasing. The latest Newspoll suggests both major parties are receiving a primary vote below 40 percent. This could result in a hung parliament - last seen in 2010 under the Gillard Labor government.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack