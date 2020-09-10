Post-study work visa change remains unimplemented

Highlights Home Affairs has not yet started granting Temporary Graduate visa to applicants outside Australia

Delay in implementation of change may impact international students offshore who've completed their degrees

Work is underway to effect this change, which requires amendments to the Migration Regulations: Department of Home Affairs

As part of the student visa measures announced on 20 July 2020, Minister Tudge had announced that the government will allow graduates affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions to apply for and be granted a Temporary Graduate visa outside Australia where they have met all the requirements.





But nearly two months later, that change remains unimplemented.





Adelaide-based migration agent Mark Glazbrook says the Department must honour its commitment made to international students stuck outside the country because of the restrictions imposed by the federal government.





“The government has made changes to other parts of the Migration Program recently so that shows they can make changes if they want to. It would be nice if they would honour the commitment they have made and stop giving false hope to people stuck outside Australia,” he says.





Click on the audio player above to listen to the interview.





