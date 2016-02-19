SBS Punjabi

President Glenwood Guruduara - re new constitution

Published 19 February 2016
President (Capt Sarjinder Singh) of Guruduara Glenwood i.e. Australia Sikh Association tells us about the proposed modifications in the constitution of Guruduara. As per dept of fair trading if any charitable organization crosses certain amount as income per year, they should be constituted as a Company. Fair Trading has been approaching ASA since 2007 to make this change but now they have served up a final ultimatum failing which will result in de-registration of the association and much more. The president appeals all members to make a fair call and come to vote in favour or against the proposed changes in constitution on 28th Feb. A prior meeting to submit any concerns is called on 21st Feb.

