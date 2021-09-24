SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets 'good friend' Narendra Modi ahead of Quad leaders' summit

Modi Scomo

Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in Washington on September 23, 2021. Source: AdamTaylor/PMO

Published 24 September 2021 at 12:57pm, updated 24 September 2021 at 1:05pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Ahead of the Quad leaders' summit, Prime Minister Scott Morrison met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Washington on 23 September.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of subjects to deepen economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia.

Both leaders have met a number of times on the sidelines of various international conferences. Earlier, PM Morrison had also called PM Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) alliance.

In more news from the Quad Summit, Mr Modi will also meet US President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting on Friday. The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at length along with other bilateral issues. 

Click on the player to listen to the audio in Punjabi.

