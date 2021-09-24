Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets 'good friend' Narendra Modi ahead of Quad leaders' summit

The two leaders discussed a wide range of subjects to deepen economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia.





Both leaders have met a number of times on the sidelines of various international conferences. Earlier, PM Morrison had also called PM Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) alliance.





In more news from the Quad Summit, Mr Modi will also meet US President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting on Friday. The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at length along with other bilateral issues.





Click on the player to listen to the audio in Punjabi.





