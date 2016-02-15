Prime Minister unveils new ministry

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announces his new cabinet during a press conference in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 15 February 2016 at 6:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has unveiled what he's called a "dynamic" new ministerial team. Mr Turnbull says he's picked a line-up that's focused on the future, on policies that will encourage innovation and enterprise, and secure Australia's prosperity as a 21st century economy.
