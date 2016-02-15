SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister unveils new ministry

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announces his new cabinet during a press conference in Sydney

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announces his new cabinet during a press conference in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 February 2016 at 6:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has unveiled what he's called a "dynamic" new ministerial team. Mr Turnbull says he's picked a line-up that's focused on the future, on policies that will encourage innovation and enterprise, and secure Australia's prosperity as a 21st century economy.

Published 15 February 2016 at 6:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'