SBS Punjabi

Private health insurance premium set to rise, may cost you $126 more

SBS Punjabi

Government boasts "lowest annual average premium" change for consumers since 2001 at 2.74 per cent.

Government boasts "lowest annual average premium" change for consumers since 2001 at 2.74 per cent. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2020 at 7:15pm, updated 28 December 2020 at 7:18pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Almost 14 million Australians will be affected by a private health insurance premium increase from April. Australia's peak insurance body argues the modest rises are needed because of demand for healthcare. As a result, young people may turn to the public health system. But with public health services relying increasingly on private insurance to foot the bill, this could be bad news for public hospitals.

Published 28 December 2020 at 7:15pm, updated 28 December 2020 at 7:18pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
The federal government's authorised rise in private health insurance premiums will leave families an extra $126 a year on average out of pocket.

The 2.74 per cent annual increase will take effect from April and builds on rises of almost three per cent this year and 3.25 per cent in 2019.

A single person will pay an extra $1.14 per week, and a family will pay $2.44 more a week.

Advertisement
Health Minister Greg Hunt's office issued a statement that it's the lowest annual average premium increase in two decades.

"Australian government reforms mean private health insurance will continue to offer Australian families affordable choice and flexibility in their health care," said Mr Hunt.

The Opposition's Health spokesman Chris Bowen, told SBS News confirmation of the 2021 increase will have a big effect on families, especially given some funds were likely to impose higher premiums.

"On average it means $126 a year, but for some people it will be much more than that. Obviously big families have a bigger cost and 2.7 per cent is just the average. So Bupa is 3.2 per cent , Medibank is 3.25 per cent and NIB is 4.36 per cent. So these are much bigger increases with much bigger impacts on the members, so I’d certainly encourage people to shop around and go to privatehealth.gov.au to compare the premiums but never-the-less, these increases will come as a big blow to many Australians," Mr Bowen said.

To hear the full audio, click on the audio player in the picture above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at  
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics