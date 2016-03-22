SBS Punjabi

Prospect of 15-week election campaign looms

SBS Punjabi

Malcolm Turnbull announces recall of parliament

Malcolm Turnbull announces recall of parliament Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The chances of an election taking place on July the 2nd appear to be firming with more Senators saying they will not support the government's move to reinstate the Australian Building and Construction Commission. But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's threat to call a double dissolution election has received praise from his predecessor, Tony Abbott - who's even taken credit for what he calls the "strong record" this government will take to the next election.

Published 22 March 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'