Prospect of 15-week election campaign looms

Malcolm Turnbull announces recall of parliament Source: AAP
Published 22 March 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
The chances of an election taking place on July the 2nd appear to be firming with more Senators saying they will not support the government's move to reinstate the Australian Building and Construction Commission. But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's threat to call a double dissolution election has received praise from his predecessor, Tony Abbott - who's even taken credit for what he calls the "strong record" this government will take to the next election.
