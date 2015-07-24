SBS Punjabi

Protect yourself against scammers

SBS Punjabi

SBS

SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 July 2015 at 11:01pm, updated 1 December 2017 at 12:06pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging visa holders and Australian citizens to hang up on fraudulent phone calls from scammers. Here we have a conversation with Deewan Som Nath who talks about a suspicious phone call he attended this week. Preetinder Grewal reports….

Published 24 July 2015 at 11:01pm, updated 1 December 2017 at 12:06pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
How to protect against scammers:

Don't respond: Ignore suspicious emails, letters, house visits, phone calls or SMS - press delete, throw them out, shut the door or just hang up.

Watch out for slick tricks: Scammers use sophisticated tricks to fool you such as fake websites, glossy brochures, technical jargon or posing as someone that you know and trust - dont fall for them!

Dont let scammers push your buttons: Scammers will play on your emotions to get what they want.

Protect your identity: Your personal details are private and invaluable - keep them that way and away from scammers.

For more info - visit fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/ftw/Consumers/Scams.page

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Car crash Shepparton.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 5 January 2023

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

Is working from home the new normal?

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 4 January 2023

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (AAP).jpg

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash