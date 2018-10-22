SBS Punjabi

Protests in Amritsar continue amid political blame game

Large scale protest at the site of the railway tragedy in Amritsar

Large scale protest at the site of the railway tragedy in Amritsar Source: Twitter

Published 22 October 2018 at 6:38pm, updated 22 October 2018 at 7:20pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Protesters have clashed with Punjab police at the site of the fateful railway crash in Amritsar on October 19.

Protesters are demanding answers from Punjab's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and there are calls for resignation of cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

CM Amarinder Singh has announced a magistrate level inquiry into the incident which has left 59 people dead and 57 injured, as they participated in the traditional Ravan-dehan ceremony on Dussehra night, near a railway track in Amritsar.

Mr Singh said the inquiry report will be at hand within four weeks.

Meanwhile the Shiromani Akali Dal core committee has demanded immediate sacking of Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. They want a murder case registered against his wife and former legislator Navjot Kaur Sidhu, as well as the organisers of the ill-fated Dussehra function last week "for abetting the Amritsar tragedy."

Mrs (Dr) Sidhu has firmly denied the allegations against her and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked everyone to "rise above politics".

The state of Punjab will observe three days of mourning in the wake of this tragedy and world leaders have joined in with Prime Minister Modi in conveying their condolences after the horrific tragedy. 

