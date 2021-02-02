'Proud moment': Eight-year-old Samarveer Singh is Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation's new 'junior ambassador'

Highlights Samarveer Singh has been recognised for his voluntary work and support to police remembrance

The eight-year-old has been appointed as Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation's 'junior ambassador'

"I am thrilled that his efforts have been recognised," said Mr Singh's father

In April last year, Mr Singh paid tribute to the four Victoria Police members who lost their lives by taking a poster, letter and flowers to the local members at the Wyndham Police Service Area. He also reached out to the Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Lisa Neville advocating for better safety of the police officers.





The efforts have now earned him a 'junior ambassador' badge from the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation that perpetuates the memory of police employees who have died in the line of duty.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh's proud father Japinder Singh Sandhu expressed happiness over his son's achievement and interest in community service at such a young age.





Advertisement

"I am thrilled that his efforts have been recognised. He was appointed as the junior ambassador and will now represent the Victorian police in the community and cultural events," Mr Sandhu said.





8-years-old Samarveer Singh along with his father has been volunteering with the United Sikhs organisation for more than two years Source: supplied by Japinder Singh





Mr Singh learnt to undertake volunteer roles alongside his father when he was just six. Since then, he has been assisting his dad by supporting vulnerable people by delivering food parcels and has been recognised by various organisations for his voluntary work.





“Samar has been recognised by my many volunteer organisations and has received several awards, including the Lalor Hero Award in 2020," his father said.





The Blue Ribbon Foundation took to Facebook to acknowledge Mr SIngh's efforts.





"He is hoping to join Victoria Police when he is old enough, we think the future is in such good hands with Samarveer," read a post on their official Facebook handle.











Mr Sandhu said that Samarveer got very upset when he learnt about the Eastern Freeway tragedy that claimed the lives of four police officers last year.





“He went to the Werribee Police Station with flowers and a handmade poster saying ‘your shift is done’ to pay his tribute to the police officers," he said.





The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation handpicks those people as ambassadors who lead the community in lending their voice and support to police remembrance in the state.





Click on the audio link to listen to his full conversion.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









