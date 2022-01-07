SBS Punjabi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi denies claims of security lapses during PM's Punjab visit

Charanjit Singh Channi

Published 7 January 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 7 January 2022 at 12:15pm
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
In response to criticism regarding PM Narendra Modi's security breach, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret for the 'unfortunate' incident, but denied the Centre's claims of a security lapse during Prime Minister's Ferozepur rally. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Click on the player above to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

