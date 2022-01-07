Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi denies claims of security lapses during PM's Punjab visit

Published 7 January 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 7 January 2022 at 12:15pm
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS
In response to criticism regarding PM Narendra Modi's security breach, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret for the 'unfortunate' incident, but denied the Centre's claims of a security lapse during Prime Minister's Ferozepur rally. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.
