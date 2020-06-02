SBS Punjabi

Punjab government appoints NRI coordinator in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Karan Randhawa

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2020 at 1:14pm, updated 3 June 2020 at 7:59pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Melbourne-based Karan Randhawa has been recently been appointed as an Honorary Coordinator in Australia by the Punjab government. He spoke to SBS Punjabi about the role and what it entails.

Published 2 June 2020 at 1:14pm, updated 3 June 2020 at 7:59pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Living in Australia since 2005, Karan Randhawa works in the telecommunications sector in Melbourne.

On 11 May 2020, he received an honorary appointment as an Australia-based coordinator for Punjab government's Department of NRI Affairs.

Karan appointment letter
Source: Supplied


One of his core responsibilities Mr Randhawa will be assisting Australian youth of Punjabi heritage to visit Punjab as part of 'Connect with your roots' program.

"This was a program initiated by Captain Amarinder Singh in 2017, to help second and third generation Punjabi youth in the diaspora in discovering the real Punjab," he told SBS Punjabi.

"It is a ten day program during which selected youngsters aged between 16-22 will be able to come to Punjab, visit the major landmarks, imbibe the culture and even enjoy a home-stay in a village home."

So how did this appointment come about?

Mr Randhawa says, "I've always had an interest in NRI affairs and my family has a deep rooted connections with the Congress party. For the past two years I also been working as the general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress and have frequently made representations about issues faced by NRIs in Australia. I think its because of my recent submissions that my name was recommended as the Australian coordinator."

Punjab government's Connect with your roots program
Punjab government's Connect with your roots program Source: Supplied


Ironically, Mr Randhawa is currently in India, thanks to a personal trip he had undertaken earlier this year.

"I had taken leave to visit India, but since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, I have been here for a few months. I'm working for my Melbourne employer from here itself."

"Once I come back to Melbourne, I hope to bring at least two youth groups to Punjab as part of Connect with your roots program," he added.

To hear his full interview, click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


More from SBS Punjabi

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh talks about state’s efforts to combat coronavirus

Exclusive: Deputy High Commissioner of India speaks about current and next phase of repatriation flights from Australia

EXCLUSIVE: Minister HS Puri on resumption of India’s international flights, repatriation from Australia, Air India



 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?