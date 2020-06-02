Punjab government appoints NRI coordinator in Australia

Living in Australia since 2005, Karan Randhawa works in the telecommunications sector in Melbourne.





On 11 May 2020, he received an honorary appointment as an Australia-based coordinator for Punjab government's Department of NRI Affairs.





One of his core responsibilities Mr Randhawa will be assisting Australian youth of Punjabi heritage to visit Punjab as part of 'Connect with your roots' program.





"This was a program initiated by Captain Amarinder Singh in 2017, to help second and third generation Punjabi youth in the diaspora in discovering the real Punjab," he told SBS Punjabi .





"It is a ten day program during which selected youngsters aged between 16-22 will be able to come to Punjab, visit the major landmarks, imbibe the culture and even enjoy a home-stay in a village home."





So how did this appointment come about?





Mr Randhawa says, "I've always had an interest in NRI affairs and my family has a deep rooted connections with the Congress party. For the past two years I also been working as the general secretary of Indian Overseas Congress and have frequently made representations about issues faced by NRIs in Australia. I think its because of my recent submissions that my name was recommended as the Australian coordinator."





Ironically, Mr Randhawa is currently in India, thanks to a personal trip he had undertaken earlier this year.





"I had taken leave to visit India, but since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, I have been here for a few months. I'm working for my Melbourne employer from here itself."





"Once I come back to Melbourne, I hope to bring at least two youth groups to Punjab as part of Connect with your roots program," he added.





