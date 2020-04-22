EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh talks about state’s efforts to combat coronavirus

Highlights Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh talks about the state's efforts to contain COVID-19

Mr Singh says the state has been able to flatten the curve because of its timely efforts

Punjab has a relatively low number of coronavirus cases as compared to other Indian states

In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh said quarantine period is now over for thousands of NRIs who came into the state from various countries, including Australia.





“Over 94,000 NRIs landed at the Mohali and Amritsar airports respectively, while over 44,000 landed in New Delhi in the past four to six weeks,” said Mr Singh.





Mr Singh said the screening teams from the state were able to track most of them.





"We sent our teams to Delhi for their re-screening and traced all overseas visitors to their houses to ensure they had no visitors and they remained in quarantine for the mandatory two weeks period to contain the spread of the virus.





“We even pasted notices outside their houses to make it easier for the teams to ensure they remained isolated," said Mr Singh.





Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh Source: Hindustan Times





Thousands of Australians were stranded in various parts of India, most of whom were reportedly stuck in Punjab.





While close to 1,800 have made their way home through private charter flights, many still remain trapped in the state’s ‘curfew-like lockdown.'





Addressing concerns of Australians stuck in Punjab, Mr Singh said if required, the state would be happy to extend its support to facilitate their return.





“While it is the Australian government’s responsibility ensure the return of its citizens, we are willing to assist them with local movement passes or to ensure they reach the airport as we did for the UK citizens who were stuck here,” said Mr Singh.





Police seals entry points in a city in Punjab to prevent movement of people. Source: Twitter





Punjab, which was one of the first states to impose a state-wide lockdown and stop public transport, has reported 251 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths.





Mr Singh said the state has been able to dramatically flatten the curve because of the contribution of the authorities and the support of the people in fighting the virus.





“We announced a lockdown even before the central government did and people have given us their 100% support in our fight to stem the outbreak.





“They initially had some issues getting to the shops owing to the curfew, but we ensured that even milk and groceries were delivered to their doorsteps.”





Punjab police officers calling for residents to stay indoors during lockdown. Source: Twitter





While the number of cases is relatively low in Punjab as compared to some other Indian states, the restrictions imposed due to the health crisis is gradually spilling over into an economic meltdown.





Giving an overview of the situation, the state’s finance minister Manpreet Badal last week said that Punjab was staring at revenue losses to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore in 2020-2021.





Acknowledging it as a real possibility in the near future, the chief minister said: "It is bound to happen due to the current lockdown situation."





“It is quite a real possibility because we are currently under strict lockdown. There is no trade happening, businesses are shut and so are our industries,” said Mr Singh.





He added that the state has set up a task force, lead by economist and former deputy chairman of planning commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, to frame a road map for the state's economic recovery.





“The committee has been tasked to submit a blueprint for the revival of the state economy. I should have it by the end of two or three weeks and then we will plan according to their suggestions,” he added.





Replying to questions on the harvesting of wheat which began on April 15, Mr Singh said of the 390 lakh tonnes of the crop that arrived in the mandis (grain markets) for procurement, “We have lifted all of it.”





“We have also doubled the mandis to 3300 from the previous 1800 and have also doubled the yield,” said Mr Singh.





Speaking about the state’s plan to ease down restrictions in the near future, the chief minister said a special committee was working on a road map to allow a gradual withdrawal of the lockdown.





“A committee comprising doctors and industrialists is currently working on a plan to allow gradual and smooth withdrawal of the restrictions. They will submit a report by next week and that is when we will formalise a plan to ease the lockdown,” said Mr Singh.





Admitting the problems currently being faced by the people of Punjab and the challenges that lie ahead, Mr Singh said he is grateful to all Punjabis near and far for their support and contribution in the fight against the virus.





“I am grateful for the support of the people and their cooperation with the strict measures imposed by the state. Every single Punjabi’s life is important to us, whether he is in India or outside, so stay safe,” said Mr Singh.





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.





